IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 33,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBIBF. Desjardins upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

