Ignition Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Ignition has a total market cap of $38,118.80 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,021.58 or 0.98093260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00038970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00652126 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,496,368 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,195 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

