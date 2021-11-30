II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 34,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,240. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.