Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.26

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $14.61. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 654,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

