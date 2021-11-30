Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.26

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $14.61. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 654,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
