IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 223.62% from the company’s previous close.

IMRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IMRA opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. IMARA has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMARA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

