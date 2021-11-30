Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.30

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 106125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$476.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.0714121 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

