Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independence were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHC opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. Independence Holding has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $829.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

