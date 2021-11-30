Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Indonesia Energy.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE INDO opened at $3.51 on Friday. Indonesia Energy has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

