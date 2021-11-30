Infineon Technologies (IFXA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/25/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/16/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €51.00 ($57.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/15/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €50.00 ($56.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €36.50 ($41.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.