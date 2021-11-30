Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,998. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.91. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.