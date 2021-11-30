Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Information Analysis stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 119,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,010. Information Analysis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

