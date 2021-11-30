Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Information Analysis stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 119,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,010. Information Analysis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Information Analysis
