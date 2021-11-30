Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.00

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 124990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Innospec alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.