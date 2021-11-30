Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.