Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Buys 73,386 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACHR stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

