Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($130,519.99).

Shares of Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 1,016 ($13.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,027.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 885.55. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16).

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.