Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Acquires 3,177 Shares of Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka bought 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,278.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Stuka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Paul Stuka bought 1,200 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $4,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Stuka bought 18,328 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $65,064.40.

On Monday, November 22nd, Paul Stuka acquired 19,188 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $67,925.52.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 104,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,741. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $85,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

