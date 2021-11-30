Insider Buying: Laybuy Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LBY) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LBY) insider Craig Styris purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,875.00 ($16,339.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.46.

About Laybuy Group

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited provides consumer financing services in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers buy now, pay later services through its integrated payment platform. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

