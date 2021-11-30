Insider Buying: Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Acquires 188,000 Shares of Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman bought 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,388.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 25th, David Hottman bought 20,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, David Hottman bought 61,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,355.00.

CVE ORS traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 203,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Captain gold-copper project that encompasses 37 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

