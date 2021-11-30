Insider Buying: Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SUNL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,172. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.