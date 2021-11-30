Insider Buying: Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SUNL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,172. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
