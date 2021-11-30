Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 11,737 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 2,607,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,752. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

