Insider Selling: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 218,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a PE ratio of 574.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.