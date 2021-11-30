Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 15,071 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $209.09 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.27 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

