Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 66,882 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,772. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

