Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 66,882 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PUBM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,772. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
