Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 7,668 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SLP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 200,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $946.35 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

