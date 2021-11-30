Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 7,668 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SLP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 200,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $946.35 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
