Insider Selling: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Sells 38,444 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.05), for a total value of £707,754.04 ($924,685.18).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,863 ($24.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,019.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,936.03. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,097 ($14.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

