inSure DeFi Hits Market Cap of $214.53 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $214.53 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.