Insured Finance (INFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,024.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,024.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,915,093 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

