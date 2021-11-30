INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00369608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

