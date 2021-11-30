Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $83.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,166,910 shares of company stock worth $81,503,668. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 1,230,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

