Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $41.96 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and approximately $201.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021895 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,024,601 coins and its circulating supply is 182,784,910 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

