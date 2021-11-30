InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 70.0% in November

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPVA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

