InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in November

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 455.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPZF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

