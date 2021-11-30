Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $291,000.

SDY stock opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

