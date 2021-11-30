Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

