Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of MGP opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.