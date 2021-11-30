Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 603 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

