Intersect Capital LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in American Express by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.35. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

