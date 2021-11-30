Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000.
NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 2,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.23.
About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
