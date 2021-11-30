Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,598 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,783,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

