Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

