Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 518.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 263,054 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 279,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

