Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of PC Connection worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth $252,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

