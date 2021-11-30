Invesco Ltd. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $870.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.