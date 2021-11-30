Invesco Ltd. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Wabash National worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $853.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

