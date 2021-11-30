Invesco Ltd. Sells 499,614 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

