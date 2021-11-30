Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

