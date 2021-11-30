Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VTN stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth $907,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

