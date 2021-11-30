Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VTN stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
