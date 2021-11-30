Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Position Trimmed by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 5.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

