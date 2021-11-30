Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ITV (ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2021 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/14/2021 – ITV was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV plc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

