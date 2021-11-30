Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $233.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $603.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,244. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.